A New Leash on Life hosts 22nd annual Big White Tent Pet Adoption Event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A New Leash on Life hosted its 22nd annual Big White Tent Pet Adoption Event on Sunday in Huntsville.

The event pulls the animals most at risk of being euthanized and gets them spayed or neutered and brings them to the event to help them get adopted.

Typically, between 125 and 175 animals get adopted during this event. The animals adopted range from dogs and cats to even rabbits and pigs.

"And so events like this make it very convenient for the public to come and adopt a fully vetted animal for a very low fee, basically. And every fee is a donation," said A New Leash on Life Director Debbie Dodd.

Dodd said the goal of these events is to help try and keep the no-kill rate of animals up for adoption at or above 90-percent.