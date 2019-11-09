New $6 million recreation center coming to Hampton Cove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- Work is currently underway for a new city of Huntsville recreation center in Hampton Cove. The new recreation center is expected to cost about $6 million and be open for use in the Fall of 2020.

"It's supposed to be pretty much one year from today we are supposed to see a fully build recreation center and the two multi-purpose fields with lights," said Huntsville Parks and Recreation Public Relations Officer Ashley Polesak.

The 26,000 square foot facility will be built on 10 acres of land on Taylor Road near Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School.

"This rec center is going to have two gyms that you can do things like basketball, pickleball, and volleyball, there's going to be a fitness room and meeting space and then there will also be two full-sized multipurpose fields," said Polesak.

The new center will accommodate growth in the youth recreation league, Eastern League.

"For a lot of sports they have to drive over the mountain even just to practice and especially to play," said Polesak.

Ashley Polesak with Huntsville Parks and Recreation says the facility is going to be for everyone in the community to enjoy and is free to use.

"While we will have a lot of youth sports here we will also pickleball which is huge with adults and seniors. Just having the fitness room, that's free to use," said Polesak

The city plans to add green space, a walking trail, and a Universal Playground on the 10 acres where the facility is being built.

The new recreation center will be named after the previous Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell.