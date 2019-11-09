Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas

(CNN) — Another gender reveal stunt went horribly wrong and caused the recent plane crash in Texas, according to a National Transportation Safety Board accident report released Friday.

The pilot was flying a plane at a low altitude on September 7 as part of an elaborate gender reveal for a friend, according to the report.

The pilot dumped 350 gallons of pink water from the plane, but the plane was “too low” and immediately stalled. The pilot was not injured in the crash in Turkey, Texas, about 100 miles southeast of Amarillo, The plane’s other passenger had minor injuries. The plane was designed to carry only one person, the report said.

This incident was the latest in a string of gender reveal stunts gone awry.

In October, a family in Iowa inadvertently built a pipe bomb for a party that exploded and killed a grandmother.

Last year, an off-duty border patrol agent was ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution after his gender reveal caused a forest fire in Arizona.