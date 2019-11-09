× Galaxy of Lights opens Nov. 15 at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Soon the Huntsville Botanical Gardens will be lit with over 200-holiday displays.

Starting November 15th, garden visitors can walk through the Galaxy of Lights and enjoy the displays ranging from traditional holiday vignettes to dinosaurs, nursery rhyme characters to botanical scenes.

Galaxy of Lights Walking Nights will take place on November 15th through 18th and November 21st through 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees can visit with Santa, walk through snow falling, and sip hot chocolate or spirited beverages along the way.

Admission:

Members – $10 for adults and $5 for children;

Non-member – $12 for adults and $6 for children.

Children 2 and under are free.

On Monday nights, military with I.D will receive a $5 discount.

On November 18th and 25th, bring your dog to walk the Galaxy of Lights Trail. Admission is just $3 per dog.

Driving Nights start on November 29th and run through January 4th from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. (last admission).

Admission for passenger cars (up to 10 people) is $25 at the gate or $20 when purchased in advance either online or at the Garden.

“We love inviting the community to connect with the Garden during the holiday season,” says Melissa Riley, Vice President of Guest Experience at Huntsville Botanical Garden. “Galaxy of Lights is one of our biggest fundraising events – each ticket purchased supports the Garden’s mission to inspire our community to sow, grow, and discover.”

The Galaxy will be closed on December 2nd and 3rd for the Galaxy 5k and 3k.