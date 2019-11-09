× Free admission at Birmingham Zoo for veterans Nov. 9 -11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Veterans can enjoy a free trip to the zoo this weekend.

The Birmingham Zoo is offering free admission to all veterans, active and retired military and their dependents on Saturday, November 9th until Monday, November 11th.

Guests must show proof of military service (military ID card, dependent ID card, or driver’s license with veteran’s designation).

The Birmingham Zoo is open daily from 9:00am until 4:00pm on Monday through Sunday.

