Florida authorities looking for missing, endangered adult

Posted 7:33 am, November 9, 2019, by

Jake Challingsworth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult.

According to a Facebook post from the ECSO, they’re looking for 29-year-old Jake Challingsworth.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Bloodworth lane at about 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Jack is 6′ 2″ and 180 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie and orange shorts.

Jake Challingsworth may be in need of medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 8503-436-9620.

