Faith in Action Alabama hosts community conversation about the criminal justice system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Faith in Action Alabama hosted its first round of community conversation Saturday morning about the criminal justice system.

This event gave people who had been impacted by the criminal justice system a platform to talk about how it has affected them.

District Six Commissioner Jeshenry Malone was also in attendance to hear the people's concerns.

"One of the reasons why we particularly created this space is so that people can share their stories. And that the public is aware of how others are experiencing the criminal justice system," said Stephanie Strong, community organizer.

Faith in Action plans to have many more public events in the near future.