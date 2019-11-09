Cool but dry Veteran’s Day weekend

High pressure in store over the Tennessee Valley will set the stage for a beautiful Veteran’s Day Weekend for our region!

Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday before falling into the mid 30s on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds roll in on Monday, though temperatures will remain mild — in the upper 50s to low 60s for Monday afternoon. However, an arctic blast will move in late Monday evening, and temperatures will drop through Tuesday afternoon.

There is a chance that precipitation will fall during the cold blast of air, however it is expected to remain liquid for the majority of the time. The atmosphere will be limited in moisture leading up to the arrival of the cold air, so if any snow were to fall, it would be in the form of flurries.

The hour-by-hour forecast details for Monday night through Tuesday morning will become a little more clear over the next 48 hours. Stay up to date on the latest forecast by reading the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page.