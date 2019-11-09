× Census says Huntsville now second largest city in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville is Alabama’s second-largest city.

The Rocket City has grown rapidly over the last decade, while Montgomery has steadily lost population.

Huntsville just passed Montgomery to become Alabama’s second-largest city, according to recently updated population numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Huntsville’s 2018 population is now estimated to be 199, 808. That’s just higher than Montgomery’s 198, 218.

Birmingham, the largest city in the state, has also lost population and Huntsville is on track to overtake it within the next five years.

Huntsville city officials predicted in 2015 that this would happen. They also predicted Huntsville would be the largest city in the state by 2022 but that may happen a year earlier.

In 2010, the top four cities ranked largest to smallest were Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, and then Huntsville. Just 8 years later it’s changed to Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery then Mobile.

These estimates are updated throughout the year and Huntsville’s population estimate has a large margin of error of 2,075.

The margin of error for Montgomery was just 21.