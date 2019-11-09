CASA volunteers and Landers McLarty Subaru employees build wheelchair ramps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - CASA volunteers and Landers McLarty Subaru employees came together to pre-build wheelchair ramps for one of their clients on Saturday morning.

CASA has been building wheelchair ramps for the community for 40 years. Their volunteers and donors built 139 ramps for families last year, and they want everyone to know that anyone or any organization can help with their wheelchair program.

"With that wheelchair ramp, we have given you accessibility to the world. So it's a wonderful program all provided by local donations from the community, and by these wonderful volunteers who give up their time and energy to build up these wheelchair ramps," said Executive Director CASA Madison County Ann Anderson.

CASA will be building wheelchair ramps for three weekends in a row in December to make sure every client in 2019 who requested a wheelchair ramp gets theirs by Christmas.