Alabama fundraiser for Diabetic Alert Dogs with America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner

HUNTSVILLE Ala. - "Dylan's dogs for Diabetes, a non-profit based out of Harvest, helps Type 1 Diabetics purchase diabetic alert dogs.

The goal of Dylan’s Dogs for Diabetes is to help people with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis get a diabetic alert dog without any concern for how much it costs. burden.

Dogs can actually smell when a person’s blood sugar levels are changing 20-30 minutes before even the latest in medical technology.

The founder, 16-year-old Dylan Lancaster, lives with Type 1 Diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when he was five and discovered Diabetic Alert Dogs when he was nine. Soon after realizing that he could have one, he thought that he shouldn’t be the only one with this opportunity. Dylan’s stand is that money should not be an obstacle to getting potentially life-saving help.

Since then, he has been devoted to the thought that if someone’s life could be improved by having a Diabetic Alert Dog, money should not be an issue. Dylan has already helped to place a total of 8 Diabetic Alert Dogs and has continued raising money through community events and hiking a stretch of the Appalachian Trail each summer.

Dylan’s Dogs for Diabetes is hosting an upcoming fundraiser, "Dinner for D.A.D.s."

D.A.D.s are Diabetic Alert Dogs who help those diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. If a person's condition is serious enough to warrant a service dog, Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes works with the person to raise the funds needed to purchase a service dog.

On November 15, 2019, at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, Alabama DCubed will host a dinner from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. There will be entertainment from Mandy Harvey, a Golden Buzzer Winner with America's Got Talent, a silent auction, a speech from DCubed's founder, Dylan Lancaster, photographer with silly costumes, and more.

Click here to purchase tickets or donate to underwrite the event.