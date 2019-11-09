× 1 injured following shooting on Shady Lane Circle in Huntsville Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating following a shooting on Shady Lane Circle in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say one man was shot in the leg Saturday morning and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened at the corner of Rosewood Circle and Shady Lane Drive in Huntsville.

Huntsville police worked two separate scenes. Police say one was on the corner of Rosewood Circle and Shady Lane Drive. The other at the corner of Shady Lane Circle and Shady Lane Drive.

WHNT News 19 spoke to a neighbor who said she heard gunshots around 5:00 a.m.

