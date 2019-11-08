WEB EXTRA: How STEM impacts the Tennessee Valley workforce

STEM Day is November 8. The importance of STEM in the Tennessee Valley prompted WHNT News 19 to learn more about the impact Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math have on the Rocket City.

Huntsville is ranked the second best city for STEM and high tech jobs outside Silicon Valley. Huntsville has 35,000 STEM workers making an average salary of $105,533.

WHNT News 19 Digital Reporter DeLena Delano spoke with Senior Vice President, Economic Development, Industry Relations and Workforce Lucia Cape at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. She shared these thoughts with us:

Lucia Cape also showed us around the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, where the history of the impact of STEM in Huntsville is displayed.

To learn more about career opportunities in North Alabama, visit ASmartPlace. For more videos on how Huntsville is "A Smart Place," click here.