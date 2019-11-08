Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Theatre Huntsville presents A Christmas Story November 15-23, 2019 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse.

Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story©, the tale is set in the midwest in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: 'You`ll shoot your eye out!'

All the elements from the beloved motion picture are included in the stage presentation, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp and more.

Tickets are $22 for adults. Tickets for seniors, students and active military are $20.

Show dates and times are:

Friday, November 15 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 16 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17 - 2:00pm

Thursday, November 21 - 7:30pm

Friday, November 22 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 23 - 2:00pm

Saturday, November 23 - 7:30pm

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 256-536-0807.

Handicap seating can be purchased by calling 256-536-0807.