Sheriff: Four children taken by non-custodial parents in Louisiana were last seen in Alabama

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. – Authorities in multiple states are searching for four children they say were taken by their non-custodial parents.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth lost custody of their children through a court order and they were given custody to their grandparents.

The sheriff believes the Ableseths took the children from the grandparent’s home in Washington Parish and left the state.

Authorities say they were last seen in Alabama, in the general area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. The sheriff said they don’t know if they are still in that area or if they were passing through.

The kidnapped children are Alyssa Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth.

If you have information of the whereabouts of Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth or any of the children, call the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 839-3434 or your local law enforcement office.

Sheriff Seal stated, “It is critical that we locate these children and have them safely returned. Please help us if you have any knowledge about their actual or possible location so that our investigative division can follow up.”