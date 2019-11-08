Santa Claus is landing at the Parkway Mall this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mr. Claus is making his way to the Rocket City!
Starting on November 9th and through December 24th, Santa will be at the Parkway Place Mall for holiday photos. Mr. Claus will be in the center court on the lower level of the mall.
Everyone is invited to stop by, share their holiday wishes, and snap a photo.
Santa will be available Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm, and Sundays from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.
Other Family-Friendly Holiday Activities at Parkway Mall:
- PJ Party with Santa
- Friday, November 8th from 5:30-7:30pm
- “Santa Paws” Pet Photo Nights
- Monday Evenings from 6pm-9pm through December 16th
- Santa Cares with the Riley Center
- Sunday, December 8th from 9-11am
- Sensory-friendly Santa photo experience for children with special needs and their families, RSVP required.
- Holiday Character Visits and Cookie Decorating in Center Court
- Snow Queen and Snow Sister; Saturday, November 9th from 10am-12pm
- Mermaid Princess and Spider Hero; Tuesday, November 26th from 11am-1pm
- Princess Brave and Captain USA; Saturday, December 14th from 11am-1pm
- Princess, Bat Hero, and Holiday Mouse; Thursday, December 19th from 11am-1pm
- Collegiate Santa Visits
- Roll Tide Santa; Thursday, November 21st from 6-9pm
- War Eagle Santa; Friday, November 22nd from 6-9pm
Community Outreach:
- Salvation Army Angel Tree; November 8 – December 9
- Crisis Services of North Alabama Gift Wrap; December 6 – December 24