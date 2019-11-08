Santa Claus is landing at the Parkway Mall this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mr. Claus is making his way to the Rocket City!

Starting on November 9th and through December 24th, Santa will be at the Parkway Place Mall for holiday photos. Mr. Claus will be in the center court on the lower level of the mall.

Everyone is invited to stop by, share their holiday wishes, and snap a photo.

Santa will be available Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm, and Sundays from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Other Family-Friendly Holiday Activities at Parkway Mall:

PJ Party with Santa Friday, November 8 th from 5:30-7:30pm

“Santa Paws” Pet Photo Nights Monday Evenings from 6pm-9pm through December 16 th

Santa Cares with the Riley Center Sunday, December 8 th from 9-11am Sensory-friendly Santa photo experience for children with special needs and their families, RSVP required.



Holiday Character Visits and Cookie Decorating in Center Court Snow Queen and Snow Sister; Saturday, November 9 th from 10am-12pm Mermaid Princess and Spider Hero; Tuesday, November 26 th from 11am-1pm Princess Brave and Captain USA; Saturday, December 14 th from 11am-1pm Princess, Bat Hero, and Holiday Mouse; Thursday, December 19 th from 11am-1pm

Collegiate Santa Visits Roll Tide Santa; Thursday, November 21 st from 6-9pm War Eagle Santa; Friday, November 22 nd from 6-9pm



