President Trump to arrive in Tuscaloosa shortly before kickoff of Alabama-LSU game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday will be a big day not just for football fans, but for those who are looking forward to seeing President Donald Trump in town for the Alabama-LSU game.

All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa Saturday as Trump come to watch the big game between the No. 1 and No. 2 football teams in the country.

“It’s going to be a big deal,” Montgomery radio host Dan Morris said.

Morris knows what it takes to have a successful presidential visit. Morris was responsible for making sure President Ronald Reagan’s trip to Tuscaloosa in 1984 was flawless. In fact, Morris said it was his idea to have President Reagan make that famous trip to the Northport Mcdonald’s.

“As a former advance man, we would get there four to five days before,” he said.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is one of the many state leaders who will be in Tuscaloosa for the Trumps' visit.

“It is very exciting to have President Trump come to Tuscaloosa tomorrow and to have him attend the University of Alabama football game against LSU,” Merrill said.

From the president’s arrival to the big game, the state could see a major economic impact. According to the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission, football fans will likely spend over $23 million in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

“It’s a great problem for the city of Tuscaloosa to have: a big football game a visit from the president,” State Tourism Director Lee Sentell said.

President Trump is expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa right before kickoff.