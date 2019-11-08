North Alabama band to march in New York City Veterans Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The East Limestone High School band is headed to the "Big Apple."

118 students, 98 parents, and a host of teachers are preparing to fly to New York City on Saturday morning.

The band will be marching in the New York City Veterans Day Parade. President Donald Trump will lead the parade on Monday.

One band member said being a part of something so big feels amazing.

"It's an honor and a privilege to go to New York City and march in a parade to honor our veterans," said band member Ty Miller. "I know I have so many friends and family and people that I know who have served and I'm so grateful for them. Because without them I don't know what the world would be like today."

In the days leading up to the parade, the students will get to have a little fun. There's a Statue of Liberty tour, a tour of Ellis Island, and even a short cruise planned.

The band's instruments and uniforms have already been shipped out.