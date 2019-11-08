Marshall County sex offender watch means never-ending work for court clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Law enforcement officers get most of the glory and attention because of their uniforms and the blaring lights and sirens, but a lot goes on behind the scenes to get justice served.

Marshall County Court Clerk Amanda McCormack has stacks and stacks of paperwork in her office.

“It is never-ending because you send out flyers when someone moves and then they come in a month later and say they moved again,” said McCormack.

She focuses on keeping the information of more than 230 sex offenders in the county up to date.

“Say there was a child missing, I could type in the description of the vehicle, and it would pull up anybody that I’ve got or even offender watch. It can pull up the vehicle and who it’s registered to and the tag number,” said McCormack.

McCormack told WHNT News 10 that the hectic work is worth it when she remembers why she is doing it.

“I come to work knowing that whoever these victims are out here, I’m helping them by making their offenders report and be accountable for things they’ve done and hopefully don’t do it again,” McCormack said.

While being a clerk is not glamorous, Chief Investigator Keith Wilson said getting their jobs done without McCormack’s help would be almost impossible.

“We’d have to dedicate a full-time officer to do what Amanda does and what Amanda does frees the rest of us up to work other things along with sex offenders and then she supplies us with the information we need to enforce the law,” added Wilson.

A warrant McCormack put out back in July led to the arrest of a man for not registering as a sex offender. He was captured in Talladega County on November 3, 2019.

Sex offenders must report in Marshall County four times a year. If they fail to do so, McCormack starts making phone calls to find them. If she can't, she files for a warrant.