Man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance arrested in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. – Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, the man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a teen from Auburn, has been captured in Escambia County, Fla.

According to our CBS affiliate, WKRG, Yazeed was booked in the Escambia County Jail at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

In his mug shot, you can see that he has a swollen left eye at the time of his booking.

Records show Yazeed’s address to be a Montgomery address.

Auburn Police Department identified Yazeed as the man they believe abducted and harmed Aniah Blanchard, 19.

Aniah was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station on South College Street in Auburn on October 23rd.

Earlier this week, police released a surveillance photo of a man authorities have identified as Yazeed in the same gas station at the time they believe Blanchard disappeared.

Two days after her disappearance, Blanchard’s car was found damaged at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out of jail on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in Kansas.