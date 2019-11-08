Leidos LIVE virtual interactive tour comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The focus on STEM has grown over the past few years and Leidos is bringing their STEM projects from all across the world to Huntsville for people to experience virtually.

The Leidos Innovation Virtual Experience, or Leidos LIVE is a technology lab on wheels.

"This is a virtual interactive tour that we invested in and it goes to all our different sites in the U.S.," says Angela Pounders, the Leidos field office manager.

The first time the 53-foot trailer came to Huntsville was on Wednesday. Visitors can explore and interact with demonstrations that bring Leidos projects in science, technology, engineering, and math capabilities to life. Interactive demonstrations highlight innovations delivered for programs that extend from Antarctica to the International Space Station.

"If you go inside of Leidos LIVE, you'll get an opportunity to see for example how we protect a city during a live cyber attack," says Pounders. "Some of the things you'll see in here is cancer research that we're doing, you will see the world's largest supply chain."

Leidos LIVE demonstrations include:

Trek to Antarctica: Follow the world’s longest supply chain with a 360° virtual reality trek to Antarctica

IED Detection: Help protect a military convoy by disarming mines and IEDs along a dangerous route

Fight Cancer: Dive into the cellular world to join the fight against cancer

Cyber Defense: Help defend your city from a real-time cyber-attack

Supply the International Space Station (ISS): Learn what type of cargo sustains the astronauts on the ISS

The technology lab is more than just fun, it's about inspiring the next generation. Pounders says the interests of kids nowadays is focused more on STEM than ever before. "They're very very interested in cyber technology, they're very interested in artificial intelligence, machine learning," she says.

The tour stop on Wednesday took place at Cummings Research Park at the Leidos building. The team brought the showcase onto Redstone Arsenal for the public to check out on Thursday.