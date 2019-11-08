× Governors make friendly bet on Alabama-LSU game

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey accepted a bet from Louisiana’s governor ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup against LSU.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took to Twitter Friday morning to offer up some fresh Louisiana seafood if LSU lost.

Gov. Ivey responded shortly after and said she would send a basket of Priester’s pecans. She added she looks forward to having a good fish fry when “the Tide Rolls in Bryant-Denny tomorrow.”

Alabama and LSU face off Saturday, November 9 on WHNT News 19. Kick-off is at 2:30.