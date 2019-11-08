× Expect heightened security in T-town on College Game Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Heightened security is changing up the screening process at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Ticketholders are encouraged to get in the entry line no later than 1:00 p.m. on game day, according to a press release from the University of Alabama. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., three hours before kickoff, to help accommodate the crowds.

Organizers say that football fans need to prepare to empty pockets, take off pinned on buttons and large jewelry before entering the stadium. This process will be similar to airport security although attendees can keep shoes and belts on.

Organizers also recommend leaving non-essentials at home or in vehicles.

Some items typically permitted in Bryant-Denny Stadium, such as empty cups, will not be allowed this weekend.

Other items prohibited include –

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, cowbells, etc.)

Cameras with telephoto lenses over 6″ long

Chair backs larger than a single seat (16″ wide) or with zippers, pockets or compartments

Clear bags over 12″ x 6″ x 12

Non-clear bags over 4 1/2″ x 6 1/2″

Computers

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Gun Parts, holsters, magazines, etc.

Knives

Laser pointers

Mace/pepper spray

Selfie sticks

Signs

Strollers

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Umbrellas

Video recorders or camcorders

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard

You can catch the game right here on WHNT News 19 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The LSU vs. Alabama Pregame Special begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.