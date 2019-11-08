Expect heightened security in T-town on College Game Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Heightened security is changing up the screening process at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
Ticketholders are encouraged to get in the entry line no later than 1:00 p.m. on game day, according to a press release from the University of Alabama. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., three hours before kickoff, to help accommodate the crowds.
Organizers say that football fans need to prepare to empty pockets, take off pinned on buttons and large jewelry before entering the stadium. This process will be similar to airport security although attendees can keep shoes and belts on.
Organizers also recommend leaving non-essentials at home or in vehicles.
Some items typically permitted in Bryant-Denny Stadium, such as empty cups, will not be allowed this weekend.
Other items prohibited include –
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, cowbells, etc.)
- Cameras with telephoto lenses over 6″ long
- Chair backs larger than a single seat (16″ wide) or with zippers, pockets or compartments
- Clear bags over 12″ x 6″ x 12
- Non-clear bags over 4 1/2″ x 6 1/2″
- Computers
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal or metal containers
- Gun Parts, holsters, magazines, etc.
- Knives
- Laser pointers
- Mace/pepper spray
- Selfie sticks
- Signs
- Strollers
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Umbrellas
- Video recorders or camcorders
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard
You can catch the game right here on WHNT News 19 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
The LSU vs. Alabama Pregame Special begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.