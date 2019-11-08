× Deputies help hitchhiking disabled veteran to doctor’s appointment in Huntsville

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. – A post shows law enforcement agencies working together to help get a man in need of assistance from Jasper to Huntsville.

The photo was posted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and has been shared over 40,000 times on social media.

A Walker County Deputy spotted the man in the photo walking down the side of the road with his oxygen tank on Wednesday, according to the post. The deputy stopped him to ask where he was headed and the man told him that he was walking or hitchhiking to Huntsville for a doctor’s appointment at the VA office.

The man is a Disabled American Veteran from the Gulf War. The man told the deputy that he could not miss the appointment so he decided to start walking because he doesn’t have transportation.

The kind deputy picked up the man and took him to the Cullman County Line where deputies from Cullman, Morgan and Madison County continued to transport the man to the VA.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo and added that after the man stayed overnight in Huntsville, they all met up again to help return him home.

Jasper is about an hour and a half drive from Huntsville which would’ve made the take around 30 hours.