Deputies conducting sex offender check-ins at random

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Morgan County deputies are conducting sex offender check-ins at random this week. These are done to make sure sex offenders remain registered and authorities have a record of their address.

"To be in compliance, no matter where you are from or where you are going, you have to register a move," explained Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are physically dropping by the last known location of area sex offenders.

It's more than just verifying an address, Deputy Swafford explained they were looking at situations like, "where they're living, who they're living with, what cars they have access to, what is the situation that they're living in. So by going out physically verifying their address verifying license plates vehicles that they have just allows us to know that they are in compliance."

If they fail to comply, sex offenders ultimately risk their freedom, they could face more jail time.

The sheriff's office said the state sex offender registry stays current and there are several ways to access it.

"There's one database that's maintained and has access in multiple areas, but you can go in there and check and type in the person you're looking for in type in just your address and see who's in your area," explained Swafford.

MorganCoSo.com or through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's site.

If you're curious to know if a sex offender lives in your neighborhood, you can use that tool at your convenience.