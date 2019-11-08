BBB honors trustworthy businesses at Torch Awards for Ethics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Businesses from across North Alabama gathered at the Jackson Center Friday to recognize those who showed outstanding ethics and trustworthiness in the community.

The Better Business Bureau’s annual Torch Award for Ethics honors local companies and nonprofit groups that do business with the highest standards in leadership and ethics.

Here are this year’s winners and finalists:

Large Business Category (100+ employees)
Winner – Lee Company
Finalist – Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis, Inc.
Finalist – Long-Lewis Automotive Group
Finalist – Wilson Lumber Company

Mid-Size Business Category (26-99 employees)
Winner – Dean & Son Plumbing Company, Inc.
Finalist – Anglin Reichmann Armstrong PC
Finalist – Bryant Bank
Finalist – Huntsville Renal Clinic, P.C.

Small Business Category (1-25 employees)
Winner – Feria Painting, Inc.
Finalist – BID Designs
Finalist – Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
Finalist – Shelton Construction Inc.

Government Contractor Category
Winner – Mission Multiplier
Finalist – Crossflow Technologies, Inc.
Finalist – PeopleTec, Inc.
Finalist – System Studies and Simulation, Inc.

Ten local students also were given scholarships.

