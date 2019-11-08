× BBB honors trustworthy businesses at Torch Awards for Ethics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Businesses from across North Alabama gathered at the Jackson Center Friday to recognize those who showed outstanding ethics and trustworthiness in the community.

The Better Business Bureau’s annual Torch Award for Ethics honors local companies and nonprofit groups that do business with the highest standards in leadership and ethics.

Here are this year’s winners and finalists:

Large Business Category (100+ employees)

Winner – Lee Company

Finalist – Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis, Inc.

Finalist – Long-Lewis Automotive Group

Finalist – Wilson Lumber Company

Mid-Size Business Category (26-99 employees)

Winner – Dean & Son Plumbing Company, Inc.

Finalist – Anglin Reichmann Armstrong PC

Finalist – Bryant Bank

Finalist – Huntsville Renal Clinic, P.C.

Small Business Category (1-25 employees)

Winner – Feria Painting, Inc.

Finalist – BID Designs

Finalist – Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory

Finalist – Shelton Construction Inc.

Government Contractor Category

Winner – Mission Multiplier

Finalist – Crossflow Technologies, Inc.

Finalist – PeopleTec, Inc.

Finalist – System Studies and Simulation, Inc.

Ten local students also were given scholarships.