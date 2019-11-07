× “Uncooperative” mother of missing child has north Alabama ties; Sheriff asking has anyone seen child in months?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is an active nationwide AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Taylor Williams who was reported missing Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that Brianna Williams, Taylor’s mother, is no longer cooperating with the investigation.

“Initially Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, was cooperative with the investigation. She has since chosen to stop cooperating with us. And here’s what we know: We know Brianna Williams was the last one to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us.”

The sheriff said when investigators began talking to Brianna Williams about inconsistencies in her statements she stopped cooperating.

Brianna Williams has a connection to north Alabama. Friends of Williams have confirmed with WHNT News 19 that she attended Alabama A&M and graduated in 2015.

Taylor was reported missing on November 6, and was last seen wearing purple and pink short sleeve pajamas. Brianna told police that she put Taylor to bed the night before and woke up to find her gone.

Sheriff Williams is asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together in Jacksonville in the last six months to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

Our CBS sister station Action Jax News reports when asked if Brianna Williams is considered a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance, Sheriff Williams said: “Nothing’s off the table.”

“We won’t take the steps to say she’s a suspect in the case but we do know this, we do know that her daughter’s missing, she was the last person to see her, we do not believe that she walked away, that her daughter walked away so we need her to cooperate with this investigation to help us find her daughter,” said Sheriff Williams.

Action News Jax has seen investigators at both search locations: Taylor’s Brentwood home on Ivy Street and on the Southside at the Paradise Island apartment complex where Taylor and her family recently moved from over the weekend.

“It is strange. Because I didn’t even know she had a little girl,” said neighbor Moses Young. “I have a son and a daughter myself. I’m like I didn’t see, normally little kid to be out here playing or something. No little girl.”