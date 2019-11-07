× The Tinsel Trail returns to Big Spring Park Nov. 29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville will continue its tradition of bringing holiday cheer to Big Spring Park.

The Tinsel Trail is coming back at the end of November.

On November 29th, the Tinsel Trail will be officially lit during a special lighting celebration. This free to attend event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a special holiday welcome from Downtown Huntsville’s Chad Emerson and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The lighting will be followed by performances by various community organizations.

The Tinsel Trail is an annual, free holiday experience featuring trees sponsored by organizations, families, and individuals then decorated for the public.

Be sure to check out the WHNT News 19 tree on display.