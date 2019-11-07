HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On November 15, 1989, an F-4 tornado carved an 18.5 mile long path through south Huntsville and parts of eastern Madison County. Three decades later, it remains the deadliest tornado in Huntsville’s history.

The events of that day resulted in 21 deaths and 463 injuries. The tornado also destroyed 259 homes, 80 businesses and two schools, while damaging another 278 homes, eight businesses and three churches.

Please join us Thursday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. for “The Airport Road Tornado: 30 Years Later.”

WHNT News 19 will look back at this historic day. In this 30-minute special, viewers will revisit the unique circumstances surrounding this natural disaster and its impact on the community. They’ll also meet some of the people whose lives were forever changed that day.

