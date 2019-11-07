× Sheriff’s Office to discuss findings in Madison police shooting investigation

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will release information Thursday afternoon about its investigation into a deadly Madison police shooting.

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss findings in the fatal shooting of Dana Fletcher on Oct. 27.

Madison police shot and killed Fletcher, 39, in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Highway 72. They were called to the gym after someone complained that Fletcher and a woman were recording people inside and asking personal questions.

Sheriff’s office investigators have said Fletcher had a gun and pointed it at officers when he was pulled out of the van. An attorney for Fletcher’s wife has said he was unarmed.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said earlier this week that investigators expected to have their investigation complete and turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office this week.

