Scottsboro Kona Ice raises money in honor of Felix Jackson

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Despite the dreary weather Thursday, folks took advantage of a fundraiser in memory of a fallen Jackson County EMA Director Felix Jackson.

The Tropical Shaved Kona Ice truck was parked outside the Jackson County courthouse.

The owner was giving away free shaved ice.

He was also accepting donations for the Jackson County Children's Advocacy Center in Jackson's name.

“We’re raising money for the Children's Advocacy Center in honor of Felix Jackson. He was a real icon for this area. Very well respected. Loved people. Loved children. The children's advocacy group helps abused children in Jackson, so we thought it was a worthwhile cause to honor him,” said owner Ron Ricker.