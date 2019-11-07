Salvation Army hosts kick-off luncheon to highlight Christmas programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thanksgiving is coming up, but a lot of people across the Tennessee Valley are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Salvation Army had its Christmas kick-off luncheon on Thursday at Huntsville First Baptist Church to highlight its two Christmas programs, the Angel Tree program and Red Kettle drive.

These two programs help support the work that the Salvation Army does throughout the year and it also helps get the community involved in spreading some Christmas cheer.

"Even though we're the Salvation Army we're worldwide. Every Salvation Army is independent and community-supported. So the money that we raise here stays here. The programs that we have here have to be funded here, or else we couldn't operate," said Corps Officer Chris Bryant.

The Red Kettle drive begins right after Thanksgiving, and the Angel Tree program started on November 7.

"At each one there is going to be an opportunity to pay by your phone. If you have an NFC chip on your phone you can do a bump pay, or it has a QR Code that you can scan and donate that way," said Bryant.

All gifts for the Angel Tree must be in by December 13 and Red Kettle collection ends on Christmas Eve.