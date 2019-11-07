Police looking for thieves who burglarized two Florence churches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - The answer to who burglarized the Greater St. Paul AME church in October still remains a mystery. Pastor Christopher Reeves told WHNT News 19 that the thieves made off with a television, laptops, and other electronics as well as the church safe.

Florence police say that evidence from this burglary connects to another burglary at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. So far, no arrests have been made in either burglary but police believe someone knows something.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at (256) 386-8685.

All tips will remain anonymous. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.