CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Jennifer Dawn Thren was last seen walking away from the Cullman County Courthouse on Monday.

Thren is described as 4’11” and 114 pounds. Thren was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and neon-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Thren’s whereabouts, contact the Cullman Police Department at (256) 734-1434.