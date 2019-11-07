× Over 2 million pounds of chicken products recalled; may contain metal

Over 2 million pounds of chicken products have been recalled because it may contain metal.

The products by Simmons Prepared Foods were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, according to the USDA.

The chicken products were produced from October 21st through November 4th of this year and bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Products impacted:

Ready to cook boneless skinless chicken breast with rib meat

Ready to cook whole chicken without giblets

Ready to cook chicken wing sections

Ready to cook chicken whole legs

Halal chicken leg quarters

Ready to cook chicken tenderloins

Ready to cook chicken breast shells with ribs; no kidneys or sex glands

Institutions with these are urged not to serve them and to throw them away or return them where they were purchased.

The USDA says there has been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction to eating the chicken.