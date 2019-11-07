× North Alabama law firm offering free wills & services to local heroes

To thank first responders, veterans and active service members in our area, a Shoals-based law firm is offering them select services for free.

McCutcheon & Hammer will offer free simple wills, durable powers of attorney and living wills starting November 8 through its Wills for Warriors program. The program will last through Thanksgiving weekend.

According to a news release from the firm, the program’s goal is to provide local heroes and their families peace of mind as well as the basic legal documents that we all need.

“We are so humbled to experience the impact of this program,” said partner Joel Hamner in the release. “It was amazing how many families we were able to

help last year. We were contacted from folks as far away as Virginia and Indiana. It was a blessing to know we gave just a little to those who give so much.”

P2artner Thomas McCutcheon said, “Due to the overwhelming response last year, Joel and I had no doubt we would do Wills for Warriors again this year and for several years to come!”

To take part in the program or for more information contact McCutcheon & Hamner by calling 256-333-5000, or by visiting the Wills for Warriors website.

McCutcheon & Hamner maintain offices in Florence, Athens and Huntsville.