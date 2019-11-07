Magic, art vendors and more at the Weekend of Witches in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Don’t put up your broomstick yet!

The Weekend of Witches is returning to Florence for the third year. The event, hosted by Southern Trash Vintage Boutique, will be on Sunday, November 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This free event promotes local makers, entrepreneurs, artists, and empaths. Organizers say there will be plenty of magical jewelry, art, and handmade goods to peruse.

Attendees can have their tarot read, astrological natal chart scoped out, or receive a henna tattoo. They will have essential oils, crystals, and everything you need for your own special magic.

VENDORS INCLUDE:

Southern Trash invites attendees to stay for a viewing of The Craft at 8:00 p.m. Organizers say to bring your pillows and blankets for movie sleepover style night!

For more information, click here.