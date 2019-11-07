Local Democratic Party hosts event ahead of November 8 deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The local Democratic Party is making sure their candidates are ready for 2020.

In Huntsville, there was a one-stop-shop for all Democrats who needed to get all of their paperwork finished before the November 8 deadline.

They were there qualifying candidates to be on the ballot of the March primary, as well as qualifying delegates for the Democratic National Convention.

"This organization embodies the passion and excitement. Our catchphrase is the life of the party, and we are the life of the party. When everybody else in the Democratic Party around the state has really been struggling, Democratic Women has grown, and grown, and grown," said Madison County Democratic Women President Pam Miles.

The goal is to get everyone signed up by November 8.