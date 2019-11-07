Local animal rescue center receives national recognition, plans to expand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. - The Hunter Stephenson Felines and Canines Rescue Center (FCRC) is receiving national recognition for its work in north Alabama.

The center is the first of its kind in the country -- taking animals from overcrowded shelters where they're in line to be euthanized and transporting them to shelters in northern U.S. cities where there's room for them. The center has saved the lives of 3,922 animals to date.

The FCRC is being recognized for everything it's done since it opened a year and a half ago as the 2019 recipient of the ASPCA Henry Bergh Award -- one of the most prestigious humane awards in the country.

The rescue center has also announced their plan to expand on the same property.

"We are hoping that by the end of next year we will have a second facility on this property here," said director of operations Adrienne Towry.

The organization's goal is to make the expansion a puppy-only facility, which gives them the space to save even more lives.

"It also allows us to be a little more careful with health and cross contamination and things like that," Towry explained.

No matter the recognition, the plan is to keep saving animals from north Alabama shelters and transport them to their *furr*ever homes.

The Felines and Canines Rescue Center is a completely donor-funded and volunteer-based organization, and they're always looking for more help.

Representatives will be attending the ASPCA award ceremony in New York City on Nov. 13.