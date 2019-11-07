Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission giving out 800 Thanksgiving meals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Turkey, dressing, and green bean casserole dreams are right around the corner.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is giving away 800 Turkey Boxes for those who may not have the means to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families.

The boxes will have all the fixings to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for a family of 4-6. The boxes will be given out during the week of Thanksgiving.

Families must sign up at the Mission on Monday, November 11th or Tuesday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Families who sign up during these times will receive a Turkey Box.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is located at 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816.

