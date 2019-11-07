Huntsville City Council approves amphitheater management, Joe Davis renovation plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville city leaders chose a group to run the show at the soon to be built MidCity Amphitheater Thursday night.

The council approved a 10-year contract with the group now known as Huntsville Venue Group.

The HVG will be in charge of attracting headlining acts to perform in the venue. They'll receive nearly $300,000 from the city a year, as well as a portion of the profits from the 8,500 seat venue's shows.

"You guys are going to hold my feet to the fire," said HVG President Ryan Murphy. "I have to answer to you guys, I have to answer to the community. I think the next two years of being here as this is built, part of phase one that I'm most excited about that has a really heavy lift is really understanding what people want."

City leaders say it'll take around $40-million to build the new amphitheater. They plan to discuss when construction could begin in January.

The city also voted this evening to move forward with a $1-million architectural contract for the renovation of Joe Davis Stadium.

Chapman Sisson architects were the first to provide the city with an assessment of the condition of the stadium last summer along with conceptual plans for renovation.

Joe Davis has been closed since 2015 but will now be converted from a baseball venue to a multi-sport facility to support high school football, soccer and lacrosse play. The estimated cost of the renovation is about $8-million.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021.

