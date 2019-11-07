HudsonAlpha hosts luncheon to support breast and ovarian cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More than twelve-hundred men and women gathered at the Von Braun Center for a luncheon on Thursday hosted by HudsonAlpha to support research in breast and ovarian cancers.

One in eight women will be affected by breast cancer during her lifetime. HudsonAlpha Faculty Investigator Sarah Cooper said ovarian cancer is not as common as breast cancer and current technology makes it difficult to diagnose ovarian cancer at an early stage.

Cooper also said that teams are working to identify individuals who are considered high risk for breast cancer, especially black women.

"In research, we have historically not had a lot of African American women in samples being collected for research, so one way we can learn more about why the outcomes for African American women are different than Caucasian is to do more research on those individuals," said Cooper. "That goes back to one of the things we had concerns about is the health disparities in African American women, for example, have much worse outcomes for breast cancer than Caucasian women, and there's a variety of reasons for that."

HudsonAlpha's Information is Power program offers free and reduced cost testing for women and men in Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Jackson, and Marshall counties.