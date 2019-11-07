× Grant money awarded to widen part of Blake Bottom Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded more than $9.2 million to Madison County to expand part of Blake Bottom Road from two to five lanes.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced the funding Thursday morning.

The money will be used to widen more than two miles of Blake Bottom, from the Research Park Boulevard interchange to Jeff Road. According to Shelby’s office, the project will ease congestion and make the drive safer for people traveling from that area to Redstone Arsenal, Cummings Research Park and the North Huntsville Industrial Park.

Madison County commissioners said 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles travel that stretch of road every day.

The Madison County Commission plans to pay the remaining $2 million needed for the project.