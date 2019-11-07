× Drought Monitor Update: Improvements continue statewide

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data is in, and conditions continue to improve across the state of Alabama — including the hard hit areas of Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb Counties.

The Severe Drought has ended, however Moderate Drought and Abnormally Dry conditions continue through eastern Madison County. The rest of north Alabama is no longer experiencing a drought.

For the rest of the state, the Severe Drought conditions have diminished, however Severe Drought continues southeast of Birmingham. Below is an update regarding the changes in drought conditions over the past several weeks.