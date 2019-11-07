Don your best tweed and cycle through Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cycle through the historic streets of Huntsville in your fall finery.

The 3rd annual Tweed Ride Huntsville is this Saturday, November 9th. This event is free to attend but organizers say to RSVP before the event.

Check-in and pre-ride picnic will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Butler Field located at Campus 805. Organizers invite attendees to bring a picnic lunch or purchase from lunch from a nearby restaurant.

Riders will depart at 1:00 p.m. and cover roughly eight miles. This family-friendly includes several long stops for rest and refreshment.

The Poppy will provide a complimentary afternoon tea and Stovehouse will host the after-party complete with live music and food options.

The free to attend, family-friendly afterparty begins at 5:30.

For more information, visit www.tweedridehsv.com and find @tweedridehsv on Instagram.

Organizers say parking is available at Stovehouse and Butler Field.