Bill would require Florida couples to read marriage guide before saying “I do”

A new proposal in Florida would require couples to read a marriage guide before getting married in an effort to combat divorce.

The bill would create a “Marriage Education Committee” within the department of children and families.

The committee would publish a book that would cover important marriage topics like communication, parenting, conflict management, finances, and domestic violence.

Couples would have to read it and sign an affidavit under oath confirming they read it before they could have their marriage license issued.

If passed the law would go into effect July 2020.

Read the bill by clicking here.