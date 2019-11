HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Belk Charity Sale is Saturday, November 9. Both Huntsville locations are participating.

From 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., shoppers at Bridge Street and Parkway Place Mall can enjoy discounts and deals.

Proceeds from the $5 ticket go to participating nonprofit and charity organizations.

The first 100 customers will also receive free gift cards.