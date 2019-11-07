× Arrest warrant issued for person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard Auburn police said Thursday.

U.S. Marshals and other authorities were searching for Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, Auburn police said. A warrant for first-degree kidnapping has been issued for him, they said.

Yazeed is out on bond already for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in another case, police said. He should be considered dangerous and potentially armed, they said.

Yazeed was at the same convenience store Blanchard was last seen at on Oct. 23, police said.

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union State Community College. Police said they suspected foul play in her disappearance after finding her damaged vehicle at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

On Wednesday police released images of a man they wanted to talk to who was in the convenience store where Blanchard was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.