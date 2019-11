× Aldi’s Advent calendars are full of wine, cheese and chocolate

Christmas is just weeks away!

Aldi now has a number of advent calendars available just in time for the holidays.

The discount grocery chain rolled out its annual wine advent calendars on Wednesday.

They’re also offering cheese, wine beer, and even hot wheels and barbie advent calendars.

The calendars are used to count down the days of advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.