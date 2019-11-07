× Alabama Athletics issues warning about counterfeit tickets to fans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU Saturday, Alabama Athletics wants to warn fans about counterfeit tickets at home games.

Anyone that doubts the validity of their tickets can verify them at the UA Athletic Ticket Office at Coleman Coliseum. Business hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On game day, tickets can be verified beginning at 10 a.m. by university officials at Bryant-Denny Stadium by reporting to Gate 3 or Gate 32.

The university reminds buyers who purchase tickets from other sources do so at their own risk. The UA Athletic Ticket Office is the primary outlet for Alabama football tickets. StubHub is the authorized secondary marketplace for game tickets.

Fans who buy a stolen or counterfeit ticket may be denied admission. Anyone trying to gain entry with a fraudulent ticket could be subject to investigation. Also, any person caught in the stadium with a stolen or counterfeit ticket will be ejected.